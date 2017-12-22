Given the intense competition between Apple Music and Spotify for supremacy among the world’s music streaming platforms, as well as the large number of smaller industry players, it’s no wonder subscriptions can be so incredibly affordable these days.

If you don’t mind signing up for a new service every month, it’s also pretty easy to get extended unlimited access to your favorite tunes at absolutely no charge, as most of these apps include some form of a free trial.

What you typically have to remember is to cancel your gratis subscription before your credit card is charged, which could feel like a (small) inconvenience. But starting December 25, Tidal wants to remove any hindrance stopping you from at least giving Jay-Z’s product a chance… for 12 days.

Until January 5, 2018, all you need for free, no-strings-attached “preview access” to both Tidal’s Hi-Fi and Premium service tiers is an email address. The irksome credit card signup requirement is out for the holidays, which can also speed up the listening process in addition to crossing something off your to-do list once you realize Spotify is better.

The hope is you won’t come to that realization, of course, and voluntarily pledge to pay either $9.99 or $19.99 a month at the end of the “unprecedented” trial period for Premium or HiFi music streaming. Tidal badly needs the cash, but it remains to be seen if the world needs lossless High Fidelity sound quality, hi-def music videos, and “expertly curated” playlists on their mobile devices and desktops.