Sprint brings back iPhone 8 BOGO deal for end of the year

The “buy one, get one” deal doesn’t get old for carriers and, for carriers — like Verizon, T-Mobile and now Sprint — the iPhone 8 stays just as new as ever.

Until January 1, new customers bringing two lines or existing customers adding one line can get an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB of storage and then get another 64GB iPhone 8 for free after bill credits — both devices on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease.

If you’re not feeling too hot about the iPhone 8 after 12 months, you can give it back to Sprint and upgrade without charge. If you wish to own the phones, you can pay off the balance through six monthly payments or a lump sum payment — the monthly payment amount is actually the full retail price of the phone divided by 24, not 18.