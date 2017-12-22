OnePlus 6 could acquire in-display fingerprint sensor, launch in March
OPPO, vivo and OnePlus are all loosely held together under Chinese holdings group BBK — a lot of stuff gets passed between these companies. So, it wouldn’t surprise us to see one big feature that was recently revealed for vivo move over to OnePlus.
GizmoChina is reporting from its source that the OnePlus 6 could make the earliest debut the company ever has — an event could be scheduled for the middle of March with shipments beginning at the end of the month. The Snapdragon 845 is expected to be included along with an in-display fingerprint sensor, something vivo is working on with parts provider Synaptics.
We’re still in the early rounds for the OnePlus 5T, but the device could have a shorter run than what’s now become typical for the fall model. The OnePlus One launched in mid-April of 2014.