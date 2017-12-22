Android

OnePlus 6 could acquire in-display fingerprint sensor, launch in March

Contents
Advertisement

OPPO, vivo and OnePlus are all loosely held together under Chinese holdings group BBK — a lot of stuff gets passed between these companies. So, it wouldn’t surprise us to see one big feature that was recently revealed for vivo move over to OnePlus.

GizmoChina is reporting from its source that the OnePlus 6 could make the earliest debut the company ever has — an event could be scheduled for the middle of March with shipments beginning at the end of the month. The Snapdragon 845 is expected to be included along with an in-display fingerprint sensor, something vivo is working on with parts provider Synaptics.

We’re still in the early rounds for the OnePlus 5T, but the device could have a shorter run than what’s now become typical for the fall model. The OnePlus One launched in mid-April of 2014.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
77%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
8%
Hated It
15%
Via
Android Central
Source
GizmoChina
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, components, fingerprint sensor, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, release date, Rumors, Synaptics, Vivo
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.