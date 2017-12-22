Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the OnePlus 6 and how the company might bring a new approach to its biometric security. Then we talk about how apple is now getting a Class Action Law Suit over the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s speed throttling. A new self-healing glass follows as we hear that an accidental discovery might reach smartphones in the future. Then we talk about the Apple Watch as we hear that EKG monitoring is the next frontier. We end today’s show talking about Sprint and its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus BOGO Deals.

– Sprint brings back iPhone 8 BOGO deal for end of the year

– ‘Future versions’ of the Apple Watch could feature groundbreaking built-in EKG monitor

– Discovered by accident, this self-healing glass doesn’t need heat

– OnePlus 6 could acquire in-display fingerprint sensor, launch in March