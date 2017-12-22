We didn’t plan this week out to be this way, but it just so happens that we are dealing with the ghosts of iPhones past, present and future! From older iPhones getting slowed down to future iPhones getting big batteries and a Secret Santa game at Pocketnow where one person “gets” the $1,000 iPhone of 2017.

Those stories plus some grievances from Microsoft and Amazon toward Google and a lot more on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on December 22nd, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 284

Recording Date

December 22, 2017

Host Juan Carlos Bagnell

Producer Jules Wang

News

Defend Yourself

Ah, loot boxes. They can be pretty hostile to your wallet and your will to play the game. That’s partly why Apple has started to require publishers to lay out the odds for all the items possible in the box. But when it comes down to the issue, are loot boxes a form of gambling? We debate.

Secret Smartphone Santa

The Pocketnow team is tasked with giving each other smartphones for Christmas. So, what did we end up choosing for each other? Does this game devolve into mutiny or is Santa getting his milk and cookies on Sunday night? We dive into the results — see them here after 5pm Eastern!

