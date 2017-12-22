Android

Android One Moto X4 now receiving Oreo

Contents
Advertisement

The Android 8.0 update has finally made it to one of the devices that’s supposed to get it clean and quick.

Google MVNO Project Fi has acknowledged that the Android One version of the Moto X4 is now receiving the OTA update for Oreo in waves. Some owners have been worried that the company wouldn’t pass on the software in time for its year-end goal.

The update, which brings a unique build OPW27.1, doesn’t appear to do much beyond the standard Oreo feature set, but we’ve yet to hear otherwise.

While Motorola’s Motoblur skin is already pretty light (though Amazon’s Prime Exclusive version puts some weight to it), the Android One version is plainly stock OS — why it took so long to get here puzzles us, but those who like the Moto X4 are used to putting up with delays.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
25%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
25%
Hated It
50%
Via
Android Police
Source
Project Fi Help Forum
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android One, Android Oreo, carriers, Google, Lenovo, Moto X4, Motorola, MVNO, News, Project Fi, software updates, Stock Android, US
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.