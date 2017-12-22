Android One Moto X4 now receiving Oreo
The Android 8.0 update has finally made it to one of the devices that’s supposed to get it clean and quick.
Google MVNO Project Fi has acknowledged that the Android One version of the Moto X4 is now receiving the OTA update for Oreo in waves. Some owners have been worried that the company wouldn’t pass on the software in time for its year-end goal.
Hi there. The OTA update is released in batches and your device should receive it soon. Appreciate your patience!
— Project Fi (@projectfi) December 21, 2017
I just got the Oreo OTA update on Project Fi here! #motox4
— Peter Denham (@peterdenham) December 22, 2017
The update, which brings a unique build OPW27.1, doesn’t appear to do much beyond the standard Oreo feature set, but we’ve yet to hear otherwise.
While Motorola’s Motoblur skin is already pretty light (though Amazon’s Prime Exclusive version puts some weight to it), the Android One version is plainly stock OS — why it took so long to get here puzzles us, but those who like the Moto X4 are used to putting up with delays.