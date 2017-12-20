Other OS

Tax reform passes in US, AT&T and Comcast give holiday bonuses, increase capital expenditure

Contents
Advertisement

Congress has passed comprehensive tax reform with corporate tax rates permanently dropping from 35 percent to 21 percent from the new year. The first regime change in 35 years is one of supply-side (“trickle down”) economics which will most benefit big corporations like AT&T and Comcast.

As is the case, these companies are celebrating the new bill by giving $1,000 one-time bonuses to their non-executive ranks. AT&T last reported more than 256,000 employees in the third quarter while Comcast had more than 153,000 at the end of 2016. Ma Bell also announced that it is putting in another $1 billion in its capital expenditure plan for next year. Comcast is laying out a five-year, $50 billion infrastructure investment scheme.

The moves give President Donald Trump’s administration and the Republican majorities in the legislature some confidence that their tax plan is helping middle-class households. What’s left to be seen is if wage levels go up as well. With regards to AT&T in particular, when Trump passed along the news at a press conference, he commented “That’s pretty good. That’s pretty good.”

On a separate page, Trump is still against AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner with a particular ire towards the latter’s CNN for its coverage of his politics. AT&T is also working on vamping its network to 5G specification at this point and this cash infusion will, in all hopes, speed up deployment to more markets in 2019 and 2020.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
POLITICO
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
AT&T, business, Comcast, government, News, Taxes, US
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.