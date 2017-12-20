If it feels like you’re racing against the clock to buy perfect tech gifts for the entire family over the next few days, it might be wise to stop stressing and have a look at the important things T-Mobile says were brought back this holiday season.

A limited supply of Szechuan Sauce was available in select McDonald’s restaurants on October 7 only, this adorable kitten literally came back to life after a near-death experience, and starting tomorrow, for just 96 hours, T-Mobile customers will once again be able to save big on hot new iPhones.

Unfortunately, you’re still not looking at any upfront iPhone X discounts or even a buy-one-get-one arrangement for Apple’s most eye-catching mobile device ever. Instead, it’s the same old iPhone-limited trade-in promo headed for online and offline T-Mo stores on Thursday, December 21, until end of day on Sunday, December 24.

In a nutshell, you can take up to $300 off the EIP price of the iPhone X if you have a pre-owned iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 6 or 6 Plus to spare. The newer, the better, as the exact value of your rebate obviously depends on the age, size and condition of the product you’re looking to discard.

Meanwhile, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus buyers are also in for a treat, especially if they’re in the gift-giving spirit. You can mix and match the above and pay for one unit, receiving a second device of equal or lesser value (up to $700) free of charge. Who’s ready to do the BOGO dance, and surprise that special someone with an extremely valuable gift setting you back precisely $0?