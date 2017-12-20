Not exactly a strong mobile sales or profit performer, Sony has largely made headlines of late with discounts and software updates for old and not-so-old Xperias. In addition to the XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, released a few months back with pre-installed Oreos, the XZ Premium, XZ, XZs and X Performance all got the chance to move up to the newest Android version recently.

One of those four is now available at a lower price than ever, fetching $399.99 in black, blue or silver through Amazon.com. That’s technically $200 off the MSRP of the Sony Xperia XZs, although the Full HD 5.2-incher actually saw daylight at an even higher rate than $600 back in April.

Likely due out for a sequel in the near future, along with the 4K-capable Xperia XZ Premium, the XZs was previously marked down to $500 at several authorized US retailers. Right now, Amazon’s promotion is unrivaled by the likes of Best Buy or B&H Photo Video, although the latter does sell the Snapdragon 820/4GB RAM/64GB ROM phone in exchange for $499.99 with a $100 e-coupon included at no extra charge.

That sounds like a decent backup for a prospective Amazon shortage, with only a handful of units left in stock in blue and silver hues. Regardless of your preferred color, you’ll be getting full LTE support for GSM networks nationwide, a standard US warranty, 19MP Motion Eye camera with super slow-motion video recording capabilities, and a rather outdated design.