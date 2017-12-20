Android

Samsung Galaxy S9+ benchmarks, iPhone X parts earnings & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9+ benchmarks and what to expect from its specs. Samsung and Apple follow as we hear of how much Samsung is going to make for selling Apple a ton of OLED displays. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are next as we hear that Apple is throttling the CPU to preserve battery. BlackBerry follows as the company’s earnings have it pulling record profits. We end today’s show talking about the BOGO deals for the iPhone 8 and the trade-in options for the iPhone X at T-Mobile.

Stories:
T-Mobile brings back iPhone 8 BOGO deal and iPhone X trade-in discounts for Christmas
BlackBerry 3Q18 earnings pull in record revenues
Samsung could earn $20 billion from iPhone X OLED screen supply in 2018 alone
Apple is controversially limiting iPhone 6s and 7 CPU performance to reduce battery load
Samsung Galaxy S9+ prototype racks up big Geekbench scores… for an Android phone

