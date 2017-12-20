Razer Phone update is as exciting as it sounds
What the Essential Phone and the Razer Phone both in common is that they have been criticized for their mediocre camera experiences. While Essential has been concentrating on its Android Oreo beta to gauge its fixes with the user base, Razer Phone users have many weeks yet before they even see 8.0.
On the Razer side, the company has sent out another general software and the changelog is quite punchy. Courtesy of Razer Zone forum user Sonnyoi, here are some choice passages:
- Crushed bugs and performance improvements.
- “Tweaked the knobs” for greater clarity during playback.
- Smoothed out the auto-brightness luminosity.
Changelogs for software updates tend to be rather dry, so this is a slight refreshment.
Camera-specific improvements include better shutter speeds in low light and HDR conditions, better noise in shadows and extended color cast. HD Audio calls and Dolby Audio issues have also been addressed. Finally, the Arrival theme icons for Nova Launcher Prime Razer Edition can now be configured to a dark look.