Android

Razer Phone update is as exciting as it sounds

Contents
Advertisement

What the Essential Phone and the Razer Phone both in common is that they have been criticized for their mediocre camera experiences. While Essential has been concentrating on its Android Oreo beta to gauge its fixes with the user base, Razer Phone users have many weeks yet before they even see 8.0.

On the Razer side, the company has sent out another general software and the changelog is quite punchy. Courtesy of Razer Zone forum user Sonnyoi, here are some choice passages:

  • Crushed bugs and performance improvements.
  • “Tweaked the knobs” for greater clarity during playback.
  • Smoothed out the auto-brightness luminosity.

Changelogs for software updates tend to be rather dry, so this is a slight refreshment.

Camera-specific improvements include better shutter speeds in low light and HDR conditions, better noise in shadows and extended color cast. HD Audio calls and Dolby Audio issues have also been addressed. Finally, the Arrival theme icons for Nova Launcher Prime Razer Edition can now be configured to a dark look.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
Android and Me
Source
Razer Zone
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Beta, camera, News, Razer, Razer Phone, software updates
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.