Honor 7X also coming to Latin America in 2018

Huawei is expanding its audience reach with its youth brand Honor making its way across Latin America starting in 2018. At this point, the company has yet to disclose its specific regional coverage — it does serve Colombia in a limited capacity — but we’ll be sure to update this post once we get word of it.

Honor, which typically delivers more affordable, but mechanically similar smartphone offerings to its parent company’s, will launch its latest budget device, the Honor 7X, in the region as a first step. The phone retails in the United States at $199.99.

Huawei has its hands full for the next year with a flagship launch set in the United States and a straightaway towards toppling Samsung in global unit shipments.

Honor currently operates in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

