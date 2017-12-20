Other OS

Facebook Spaces app spreads to HTC Vive

Facebook and HTC were once direct partners for a smartphone that ended up flopping painfully hard in the market. Now, they’re competing in the virtual reality headset field — the former with the Oculus Rift and the latter with the Vive — and both seem to be doing okay for themselves.

As the applications ecosystem continues to build out, Facebook figures that it can still get revenue and do what it thinks it does best: making social apps. Its Facebook Spaces app, which puts users into full-body form in a chatroom with interactive multimedia features, is now available on Vive in addition to Rift.

It should be noted that the app is not available on the Viveport store, but directly through Facebook — it’s not so much an olive branch as much as it is a prod to HTC.

