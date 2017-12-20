Android

Essential Phone Android Oreo beta enters second round

Essential and Razer both have relatively new phones out. Either phone takes cruddy photos. Both companies aren’t going to take that lying down.

While Razer handles it with great verbal prejudice, Essential continues its treatment of the Essential Phone with the second beta round of Android Oreo, now being sent over the air to beta participants with build number OPM1.170911.213.

In addition to the predictable bug fixes, Android and Me reports apparently that more Android 8.0 features have been on-loaded to this package, such as picture-in-picture support and smart text selection.

While Essential doesn’t have a timeline for how long the beta will continue for, we should be in the waning weeks of this process. Hit the “Learn more” link in the tweet to flash the image yourself if you fancy.

