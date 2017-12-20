If the FCC’s own official certification documents aren’t proof enough that a long overdue Nokia 9 is around the corner with specs like Snapdragon 835 processing power, a 5.5-inch OLED panel and 3250 mAh battery capacity, the discovery of a bunch of semi-recent “Avatar Avatar” benchmarks lends further credence to a few key features.

While it’s impossible to guess the identity of this mysterious Android device just by looking at Geekbench records dating as far back as September, the Federal Communications Commission was kind enough to reveal the Nokia TA-1005 is also known as Avatar.

The repeatedly benchmarked prototype already runs Android 8.0 Oreo on the software side, packing 6GB RAM and a Snapdragon 835 SoC in the hardware department, which fits the general description of the upcoming Nokia 9 too closely for all this to be a coincidence.

With an “unknown” motherboard in tow, you may hold out hope the flagship handset ends up powered by a Snapdragon 845 chip, but based on info attached to the Galaxy S9+, the processor identifier should be “ARM implementer 81 architecture 8 variant 6 part 2050 revision 13” in that case.

The “Avatar’s” SoC identifies instead as “ARM implementer 81 architecture 8 variant 10 part 2048 revision 1”, which is the same exact text you can find in benchmark files for commercial SD835 phones.

Interestingly, all of the Nokia 9’s Geekbench visits under the Avatar pseudonym showed 6GB RAM, suggesting this top-of-the-line configuration, also including 128GB internal storage space, won’t be as limited as the 8’s 6 gig derivation.