Believe it or not, you can still get the iPhone X delivered by Christmas if you order it today
Apple may have miraculously found a way to solve those widely reported iPhone X production woes after months of struggle and uncertainty, but it doesn’t look like you’ll need a Christmas miracle to order the “all-screen” iOS device at the last minute and slip it under the tree before Santa arrives.
It wasn’t that long ago that Apple Store shoppers were dealt (probably fake) waiting times of more than a month, and although iPhone X demand is yet to slow down, shipping estimates have receded until finally reaching their lowest possible level.
Not a moment too soon either, as free next-day delivery comes in especially handy when desperation sets in that you might not be able to find the perfect Xmas gift. Well, here it is, the $999 and up Face ID-scanning powerhouse that’s expected to help the world’s most profitable company set new financial and volume records.
Stateside, as well as across key global territories like Japan, Canada, the UK or Germany, Cupertino guarantees you’ll get your iPhone X no later than Friday, December 22, if you purchase it today.
In the US, you’re even promised gratis next-day delivery on all in-stock items ordered by 3 p.m. on December 22, which obviously includes all carrier versions, storage configurations and color options of the sizzling hot iPhone X.
It’s not all good news, we’re afraid, as inventory appears to be running low in countries like Italy or France, where current shipping estimates range from a not-so-great December 27 to an outright disheartening January 2.