AmazonTube? Trademark could be a first sign of an attack on YouTube

In the midst of Google’s abandon of cross-platform propriety — a fake Windows app, for one, and, more importantly, with the Fire TV losing out on YouTube from January 1 — Amazon could be hedging against the company with its own social video service.

Trademark applications first picked up by The TV Answer Man blog and further fleshed out by CNET show that Amazon may be looking into two names for user content share-bases on the web: OpenTube and AmazonTube.

Those are rather derivative monikers that could give Amazon more brand power with the blatant name play or more positive representation by giving it the look of being more “open” where YouTube has really locked down on creators rather than the lay person.

Given the context of events here, we’re going to have to see if Amazon has the guts and strategy to pull forward on a new video service — we know it has plenty of server space to play around — and is Google going to gesture its newfound rival to come hither?

