ZTE announces that global Axon 7 will get Android Oreo

Production of the Axon 7 has been discontinued, but that doesn’t mean that software support has died off for the ZTE phone.

In fact, the company has announced in its Z-Union in Europe (that’s basically the Z-Community in the United States) forum that it is working on its Android 8.0 build, but that it will also take its time doing so and is, thus, taking feature suggestions from fans.

ZTE’s MiFavor interface can be considered “close to stock” in looks, but in any case, it is also expected to be upgraded to version 5.2. The community team is actively addressing suggestions in the forum thread, including concerns about its engineering committee process.

It should be clarified that the thread addresses the global unlocked version, not the US version specifically. However, one administrator is “pretty sure that the US version will get it too.”

Via
Phandroid
Source
Z-Union
