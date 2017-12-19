Android

Taiwan clears Google’s $1.1 billion deal with HTC

Contents
Advertisement

Google and HTC are on track to close a deal worth $1.1 billion to the Taiwanese tech company in January.

The Taiwan Investment Commission has approved the proposal for HTC to transfer hardware engineers and share intellectual property with Google in exchange for the cash. The deal was first announced in late September.

The liquidity will help HTC power its Vive virtual reality division and give some running room for its declining smartphones. Investors are of high hopes that HTC can turn a profit next year after several years of losses.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
27%
Like It
53%
Want It
7%
Had It
7%
Hated It
7%
Via
HTC Source
Source
Focus Taiwan
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
acquisition, business, Google, HTC, News, Taiwan
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.