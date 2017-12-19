Android

Some Pixel 2 headphone dongles just don’t work

Contents
Advertisement

We praised Google’s USB-C peripherals for their intercompatibility. The headphone dongle and the full USB to USB-C adapter supplied with the Pixel 2 both work like a charm on multiple fronts from other phones to laptops. But when a problem hits the 3.5mm adapter, people notice.

Public discussion of the issue stems from a Pixel User Community from October 24 that pointed to the dongle not working on the Pixel 2 — no audio would pass through to the connected earphones. After initial troubleshooting, including exchanges, one person said that they had to go through three of the provided adapters. While there have been on-and-off positive notes, the issue has persisted through November and December updates.

Well, as of today, Google community manager Orrin Hancock announced that the issue “will be addressed in a future OTA update,” though it isn’t immediately clear if the problem has been solved.

While the cascade of things broken on the Pixel phones has been relentless, we’ve been treated to Google’s dogged determination to fix these problems. A lot of them have been fixed. Others still need discovering and care.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phandroid
Source
Pixel User Community
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
audio, Bug, dongle, Google, headphone jack, HTC, News, Pixel 2, Support
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.