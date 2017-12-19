Some Pixel 2 headphone dongles just don’t work

We praised Google’s USB-C peripherals for their intercompatibility. The headphone dongle and the full USB to USB-C adapter supplied with the Pixel 2 both work like a charm on multiple fronts from other phones to laptops. But when a problem hits the 3.5mm adapter, people notice.

Public discussion of the issue stems from a Pixel User Community from October 24 that pointed to the dongle not working on the Pixel 2 — no audio would pass through to the connected earphones. After initial troubleshooting, including exchanges, one person said that they had to go through three of the provided adapters. While there have been on-and-off positive notes, the issue has persisted through November and December updates.

Well, as of today, Google community manager Orrin Hancock announced that the issue “will be addressed in a future OTA update,” though it isn’t immediately clear if the problem has been solved.

While the cascade of things broken on the Pixel phones has been relentless, we’ve been treated to Google’s dogged determination to fix these problems. A lot of them have been fixed. Others still need discovering and care.