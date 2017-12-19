Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 Battery specs, US Mate 10 date & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent information we just received on the battery specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S9. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S8 Oreo update, as we get progress for more countries. The US launch of the Huawei Mate 10 follows as we get details on what to expect for CES 2018. Apple is next as we hear there are new AirPods coming next year. We end today’s show talking about the HTC U11 and its hot deals for 48 hours.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
HTC’s latest ‘hot deal’ combines $50 U11 discount and $35 voucher
Upgraded AirPods are reportedly coming next year, current generation still hard to find
Huawei Mate 10 sales through US carriers confirmed, details coming at CES 2018
Samsung quietly spreads Galaxy S8 Oreo beta love to more countries
Samsung may remain conservative on Galaxy S9 battery

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera

Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!