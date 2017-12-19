Samsung quietly spreads Galaxy S8 Oreo beta love to more countries
Inaugurated back in early November, Samsung’s public beta testing program for the Galaxy S8’s upcoming Android 8.0 Oreo update hit a stumbling block just a couple of weeks later.
The operating system’s preview was obviously restarted in the meantime, after a number of critical bugs got squashed, but clearly, it’s too late now and the UI makeover is not stable and polished enough to move out of beta by the end of the year.
Some sources say the tens of millions of Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners out there may even be left waiting until February for a smooth, wide-scale promotion to Android 8.0. For what it’s worth, at least more users are getting the chance to sample semi-functional Oreo goodies, with a fourth beta build available as we speak in the US and UK, as well as pre-release tests finally expanded to India, France, Germany and Poland.
Expected for a little while now, this second phase of the beta program hasn’t been unveiled with typical fanfare by Samsung, probably to keep the crowds in the new regions from flooding the chaebol with participation requests.
Places are still limited, and candidates are accepted on a first come, first served basis, regardless of the country they reside in. As for the fourth beta update’s US changelog, it’s understandably massive and full of bug fixes, although one tweak that’s not listed seems to shut down DeX support for third-party docks.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the final Oreo goodie pack will restrict the use of a Galaxy S8 or S8+ as a PC with Samsung’s own DeX Station only. But that could well be the case.