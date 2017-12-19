Samsung couldn’t wait for the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show debuting on January 9 in Las Vegas to unveil the company’s latest sleek Windows 10 Notebooks, and the same goes for a new generation of “Infinity Display” Android phones.

But these are not the heroes you might expect, bringing the killer design language of the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 to the mid-range segment. The upper mid-range market, to be specific, as the Galaxy A8+ (2018) packs up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) come with FHD+ Super AMOLED screens yielding trendy 18.5:9 aspect ratios, and ironically, the overall humbler A8 produces a higher pixel density thanks to its smaller panel.

With 5.6 and 6 inches of usable screen real estate, the new thin-bezeled handsets can’t quite match the compact excellence of the 5.8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 and S8+. The A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) are slightly taller, wider and thicker, as well as significantly heavier than their high-end counterparts.

But they still look spectacular for what we can only assume will be fairly reasonable prices, with “ergonomic curved glass” on the back and front, metal frames, smooth curves and “comfortable grip.”

Aside from 1080 x 2220 display resolution, the two also share a single 16MP rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, dual 16 + 8MP selfie shooters capable of Live Focus tricks, various bokeh effect adjustments and beautiful portrait shots, as well as an unnamed octa-core processor (probably the brand-new Exynos 7885), and alas, pre-installed Android 7.1.1 software.

The Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) are perfectly on par with the S8 and S8+ in terms of battery capacity, at 3,000 and 3,500mAh respectively, and they predictably support Samsung Pay while unexpectedly working with the Gear VR to provide an entry-level virtual reality experience. They’re also protected against water and dust, and the smaller model offers “just” 4GB RAM in combination with 32 or 64 gigs of digital hoarding space, while the A8+ (2018) comes in two memory configurations.

As far as availability goes, all we know is the two phones will arrive in “early January 2018” in unspecified markets.