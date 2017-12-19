On Android Oreo, Samsung names screenshot files based on app

Here’s a little feature that we’d appreciate seeing from more smartphone manufacturers — we’ll have to give Samsung first credit here, though.

SamMobile noticed that screenshots taken on the company’s Android 8.0 Oreo build will get filed away with the name of the app that the picture was taken in. That includes the home screen or, as it is listed, “Screenshot_Samsung Experience Home.” As with most other screenshot file names, the date and time of the capture is also in the name.

If you take and send a whole bunch of screenshots of important information, secretive little bits that shouldn’t be downloaded direct from the site or just a few memes, this should help you out just a bit in sorting and picking out one picture from another.