Nokia 6, HMD’s only smartphone available in the US, gets its own Android Oreo beta release
Almost four months in, it definitely feels like Android device manufacturers are doing a better job spreading the Oreo love than they were able to do with Nougat this time last year. Unfortunately, the new platform version’s adoption numbers still seem insignificant, as more OEMs than ever provide public beta tests for courageous users willing to help iron out last-minute kinks.
There’s obviously nothing wrong with this kind of openness to consumer feedback, but while technically a lot of different phones have received Android 8.0 updates, very few of them are ready for wide-scale, over-the-air rollouts of fully polished UI makeovers.
HMD Global is one of the companies that definitely deserves praise for quickly completing Nokia 8 Oreo pre-release examinations, also extending access to its beta labs for Nokia 5 owners last week, and now the Nokia 6 as well.
The 5 and 6 are not your typical candidates for early major OS upgrades or frequent security patches, which only goes to show how serious HMD is about reliable software support. Of course, it’s important to highlight the mid-range Nokia 6 is the Finnish outfit’s lone smartphone widely (and officially) available stateside, which makes its addition to the Android Oreo beta program today that much more meaningful.
If you want to help “make the official release just right”, you can subscribe to the Nokia mobile beta labs at the source link below, and wait for approval. Not everyone will get in, so keep those fingers crossed.