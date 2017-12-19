Steve Kondik’s LineageOS, formerly CyanogenMod, is still around as a boosted Android ROM and it’s been getting some traction on devices. It takes a lot of wrangling to get device kernels down and work them into proper images. Some manufacturers don’t make that process easy while others give olive branches to tweakers.

ZTE, however, is on another level. It has given the LineageOS maintainer for the Axon 7 — which is due its Android 8.0 update soon — the Oreo update in pre-release form as well as the source code for it. While the company is holding off the maintainer from releasing the LineageOS 15 build, perhaps until ZTE pushes its own OTA out, it’s an expedited development track for a little third-party group.

Furthermore, the developer didn’t even have to sign a non-disclosure agreement and allowed him to update forum-side followers. Some insight to the main Android Oreo update? It will apparently look less like the company’s MiFavor skin and more stock overall. We’re also in the 30-day window for the update.