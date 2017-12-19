Last year’s Moto Z Play now down to $250 at B&H Photo

Motorola has a whole bunch of discounts running on its site right now, regardless of how important Christmas day is to you. But even those deals can’t match the latest price drop for the battery monster that is last year’s Moto Z Play.

It has a power-sipping Snapdragon 625, a 3,510mAh battery, modular accessories and, what other Moto Z devices lack, a headphone jack. And while Motorola has dropped its standard price down to $299.99, B&H Photo has taken it down another $50 to $249.99. The phone started life at $449.99 and there has been the odd deal that put it below this level, but this is about as good as it gets for the season.

This 32GB variant of the Z Play is for AT&T, T-Mobile and other GSM networks — not Verizon, though, which had its own exclusive version — so keep that in mind.