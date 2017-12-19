Instagram spreads Android app alpha program on Reddit

For a visual social platform, Instagram hasn’t had the best look on Android for the longest time. And for a world that isn’t just iOS, you’d think it would be in Instagram owner Facebook’s interest to do something about this.

Well, it has now started an alpha program for its Android app, a program that was spread on Reddit in an official post by an Instagram employee before that was taken down, likely due to high traffic. The link to the program, though, is still available as of this post and it involves scrolling down below this story to hit the source link. Users will need to join a Google Group, then scroll down and enter a proprietary Google Play testers’ group.

One of the big improvements for Pixel 2 users that we should look out for is the activation of the Pixel Visual Core on not just Instagram, but other apps, too. Other little features like that should also come in what should be emphasized as a crash-prone alpha, not a beta.