In two weeks, YouTube Go gets 10 million downloads

Android Go is here to serve devices with less than a gigabyte of RAM. Pre-loaded apps are smaller in size than their regular counterparts and have tailored features for people who have to deal with disk space of less than, say, 8GB.

YouTube Go is one of those apps — users can stream or download videos in varying qualities with file sizes listed for every clip. It’s only available in certain regions of South Asia and India, but there are apparently enough people who want the app or have it installed to warrant it passing over the 10 million downloads mark in just two weeks.

Keep in mind that the Microsoft Launcher, formerly Arrow Launcher, turned over to 10 million in about two years time. If anything, it’s an achievement for an operating system initiative.

