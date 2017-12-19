While we’re still a full three weeks away from the official start of the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, several of the exhibition’s protagonists have no problem revealing their secrets early.

We already know exactly what Samsung’s CES 2018 booth will include, as well as the names and details of a mid-range LG phone and a series of laptops headed for “Sin City.” Another relatively safe bet for a premiere at the year’s first major tech expo has just been confirmed by none other than Richard Yu, the Director and CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group.

Technically, we’re dealing with a regional first showing here, not an altogether global debut, as the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro handsets previously saw daylight outside of the US. Still, this is a very important expansion, as Yu corroborates speculation of impending sales through local carriers.

That’s right, at least one of America’s “big four” mobile operators will be throwing their weight behind at least one of the Chinese company’s two latest flagship phones. As you can see, the specifics of Huawei’s long overdue US invasion remain unclear, which is why you should absolutely look forward to the January 9-opening CES event.

China’s number one smartphone vendor and the world’s overall number three is yet to set a date and time for its highly anticipated announcement, promising “competitive pricing” but also a “better product, better innovation, better user experience” for subscribers of AT&T and/or Verizon. Who’s excited?