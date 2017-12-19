There was a time not too long ago when you could purchase hot HTC gear at discounted prices from the Taiwanese OEM’s US e-store once a week, every Tuesday, for 24 hours only.

Nowadays, even the company’s “Blackest Friday” deals fail to impress bargain hunters, although surprisingly enough, the HTC U11 provides (slightly) more bang for your buck ahead of Christmas than a month or so back.

Basically, HTC seems to have decided to bring together its previous two promos for a special 48-hour sale, both marking down its latest US flagship phone by $50 and throwing in a complimentary $35 voucher.

That means you can pay $599 instead of $649 again for an HTC U11 configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, or $679, down from a $729 MSRP, for a 6 gig RAM/128 gig ROM version, and get an additional $35 off a future HTC.com purchase at no extra charge.

The e-coupon is good until January 31, 2018, mind you, covering for instance almost the full retail value of a backup pair of USonic Adaptive Audio earphones.

You’re obviously free to order the U11 unlocked, with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon compatibility, as well as designed expressly to work on any one of America’s big four carriers in its 64GB variant. Oh, and an HTC Fetch Bluetooth locating device, typically worth $25, is also bundled in.

Fitness enthusiasts can score the UA HealthBox deeply discounted as well, at least in theory, setting you back $179 instead of a long-forgotten $400 MSRP with a UA Band, UA Scale and UA Heart Rate included for a complete health-monitoring experience.