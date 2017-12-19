The FCC is hardly the US government’s most popular independent agency among everyday Internet users right now, but without any connection to the heated net neutrality debate, it looks like the Federal Communications Commission just dropped an early gift under the Christmas tree for fans of the slowly reviving Nokia brand.

It’s a very surprising one too, as the FCC’s publicly disclosed certification documents of unreleased mobile devices rarely reveal such precious information as screen size and technology.

But if you have the patience to sift through largely boring paperwork published earlier today on the FCC’s official website, you’ll find that the latest “equipment under test” (EUT) contains among others a 5.5-inch OLED panel manufactured by LG.

Clearly, this TA-1005 model number doesn’t refer to the existing Nokia 8, which sports a 5.3-inch IPS LCD screen. Instead, we have every reason to believe we’re looking at a Nokia 9 prototype here, also packing a slightly larger 3250 mAh battery to go with the extra 0.2 inches of screen real estate.

Bizarrely enough, the main camera is listed as a 12 + 13MP dual arrangement, with a single 5MP shooter on the front, both of which sound humbler than Nokia 8’s imaging amenities. But it’s not all about megapixels, and the Nokia 9 could definitely come with under-the-hood camera performance upgrades.

The rest of the features revealed at the FCC are far from shocking, including a Snapdragon 835 processor, 128GB internal storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo software. Keep in mind that the bezels should be thinner and the overall design language more eye-catching, although the headphone jack is expected to kick the bucket. Now let’s hope HMD Global has the courage to unveil this on the big stage, at CES 2018 in January.