Gaming computer giant Razer may have (loosely) based the design of its rookie smartphone effort on the defunct affordable Nextbit Robin, but $700 is quite a large chunk of change. Sure, there are costlier mobile devices around, and the Razer Phone has a few things going for it, including a standout 120Hz display, 8GB RAM, and an array of hardware and software optimizations aimed squarely at hardcore gamers.

Unfortunately for Razer, until the camera gets significantly better, it’s hard to justify the price premium over, say, the OnePlus 5T or Essential Phone. Especially when you consider the absence of the beloved headphone jack or a somewhat too aggressive and old-fashioned design with huge bezels.

Bottom line, a deal sweetener was definitely in order, and lo and behold, the Razer Phone is sold today only with a pretty impressive holiday gift bundled in at no extra charge. Just remember to use the “PHLVLUP” promo code before checking out on the company’s official US website.

That way, you can get both the 5.7-inch handset and a Razer Leviathan Mini portable speaker at a grand total of $699.99. The Leviathan Mini is typically worth a whopping $180, although it’s technically marked down for Christmas as well to $99.99 by itself.

Either way, you’re looking at decent savings on a Bluetooth-supporting sound accessory billed as “presenting uncompromising audio power packed within an ultra-compact body.” Long battery life (up to 10 hours of non-stop playback), Clear Voice Capture Technology and CD-like audio quality are only a few of the Leviathan Mini’s main selling points, making the Razer Phone a much more compelling buy… for the next few hours.