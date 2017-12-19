Two new Amazon Alexa products have jumped into the market just before Christmas — an Amazon Echo with a small screen and one that can act as your home phone line.

The Echo Spot, at $129.99, went on sale today in black and white finishes and sold out in the same day. Stock will not be available until December 28 — perhaps a New Year’s gift for the lucky few that may get a piece of the second batch. The Spot, in addition to linking to Alexa for audio-based interactions, can also make video calls just like the Echo Show.

The Echo Connect, which connects to the phone line, can make and take calls, including those to 911. Those contacts, calls and voice messages get synced to other prerequisite Echo devices as well. It costs $34.99 and is available now.

Don’t forget that the Echo Buttons are out to enhance voice-based games experiences.