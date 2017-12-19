Other OS

Echo Spot and Echo Connect on sale from today

Contents
Advertisement

Two new Amazon Alexa products have jumped into the market just before Christmas — an Amazon Echo with a small screen and one that can act as your home phone line.

The Echo Spot, at $129.99, went on sale today in black and white finishes and sold out in the same day. Stock will not be available until December 28 — perhaps a New Year’s gift for the lucky few that may get a piece of the second batch. The Spot, in addition to linking to Alexa for audio-based interactions, can also make video calls just like the Echo Show.

The Echo Connect, which connects to the phone line, can make and take calls, including those to 911. Those contacts, calls and voice messages get synced to other prerequisite Echo devices as well. It costs $34.99 and is available now.

Don’t forget that the Echo Buttons are out to enhance voice-based games experiences.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
50%
Had It
50%
Hated It
0%
Via
Echo Spot
Source
Echo Connect
Posted In
Other OS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Alexa, Amazon, availability, digital assistant, Echo Connect, Echo Spot, News, Pricing, sales, voice assistant
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.