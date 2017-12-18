Android

Samsung may remain conservative on Galaxy S9 battery

Contents
Advertisement

Since the release and undoing of the Galaxy Note 7, we’ve seen Samsung take a conservative approach to its battery capacities for its subsequent flagship devices. Then again, it’s been an up and down journey since the Galaxy S5.

Between the crisis Qualcomm had with thermal runaway on the Snapdragon 810 and the exploding batteries of said Note 7, the power plant question has been tough.

Well, there’s now new speculation from Guangdong Province in China on the Galaxy S9‘s potential battery size — specifically coming out of employees of Samsung’s factory in Huizhou. Commentators on Weibo and other social media have been spreading around the figure of 3,200mAh, just 6 percent more than what was on the Galaxy S8. It’s not clear if the rumored Galaxy S9+ will exceed the Galaxy S8+’s 3,500mAh battery capacity.

ModelBattery capacity (mAh)
Galaxy S52800mAh
Galaxy Note 43220mAh
Galaxy S62550mAh
Galaxy Note 5 3000mAh
Galaxy S73000mAh
Galaxy Note 73500mAh
Galaxy S83000mAh
Galaxy Note 83200mAh

Part of that containment may have to do with talk that Samsung will shrink the height of the devices to jack up the screen-to-body ratio above 90 percent — screen sizes from the 2017 phones of 5.8 inches and 6.3 inches should remain more or less the same.

Also of curiosity is less credible rumors of Samsung dropping its adaptive fast charging technology in favor of providing a charging block with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0.

All of these numbers come from an anonymous source, though, and it’s good to be skeptical of all this data anyways. But it’ll be interesting to see if this all keeps intact as we head to mass production for the Galaxy S9 starting in January, with a debut period in February and March.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
33%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Via
XDA-Developers
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
battery, China, fast charging, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, News, qualcomm, Quick Charging 3.0, Rumors, Samsung, Specs
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.