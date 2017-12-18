Samsung may remain conservative on Galaxy S9 battery

Since the release and undoing of the Galaxy Note 7, we’ve seen Samsung take a conservative approach to its battery capacities for its subsequent flagship devices. Then again, it’s been an up and down journey since the Galaxy S5.

Between the crisis Qualcomm had with thermal runaway on the Snapdragon 810 and the exploding batteries of said Note 7, the power plant question has been tough. Well, there’s now new speculation from Guangdong Province in China on the Galaxy S9‘s potential battery size — specifically coming out of employees of Samsung’s factory in Huizhou. Commentators on Weibo and other social media have been spreading around the figure of 3,200mAh, just 6 percent more than what was on the Galaxy S8. It’s not clear if the rumored Galaxy S9+ will exceed the Galaxy S8+’s 3,500mAh battery capacity.

Model Battery capacity (mAh) Galaxy S5 2800mAh Galaxy Note 4 3220mAh Galaxy S6 2550mAh Galaxy Note 5 3000mAh Galaxy S7 3000mAh Galaxy Note 7 3500mAh Galaxy S8 3000mAh Galaxy Note 8 3200mAh

Part of that containment may have to do with talk that Samsung will shrink the height of the devices to jack up the screen-to-body ratio above 90 percent — screen sizes from the 2017 phones of 5.8 inches and 6.3 inches should remain more or less the same.

Also of curiosity is less credible rumors of Samsung dropping its adaptive fast charging technology in favor of providing a charging block with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0.

All of these numbers come from an anonymous source, though, and it’s good to be skeptical of all this data anyways. But it’ll be interesting to see if this all keeps intact as we head to mass production for the Galaxy S9 starting in January, with a debut period in February and March.