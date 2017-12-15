There’s still time to find and buy the perfect Christmas gift for a special someone that deserves the best mobile tech available today, and if you hurry, you may not even have to spend a small fortune.

Now, granted, we wouldn’t list oldies like the ZTE Axon 7 mini, Lenovo Phab 2 Pro or first-generation Moto Z among the cream of the Android crop anymore, but their impressive bang for buck certainly outweighs all flaws and shortcomings.

Priced a little over a year ago at a full $300, the unlocked 5.2-inch Axon 7 mini is “instantly” discounted to a measly $139.99 right now at B&H Photo Video. Released on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and updated to 7.1.1 Nougat, this all-metal beaut packs a respectable Snapdragon 617 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage space.

The 16MP rear and 8MP front-facing cameras are no pushovers either, and you also get a fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Full HD screen resolution and fast-charging 2705 mAh battery at a lower price than ever before.

The Tango-enabled Lenovo Phab 2 Pro is also available from B&H for its lowest price ever, at $274.99, and even if you disregard the 6.4-incher’s AR tricks (some may call them gimmicks), you still receive plenty of value for your money.

Namely, a QHD display, Snapdragon 652 processing power, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and massive 4050 mAh battery. Sadly, there’s no Nougat upgrade in sight, let alone an Android 8.0 Oreo promotion.

The OG Moto Z is slated to score Oreos… someday, currently fetching $350 with your choice of a JBL SoundBoost, Tumi Power Pack or Kate Spade Battery Pack Moto Mod included, or $450 if you’d rather have an Insta-Share Projector around.

The modular phone’s most glaring flaw is the absence of a headphone jack, but its 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED screen, 136 grams weight, and 5.2 mm profile are as stunning today as more than a year ago.