Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ as it got leaked in renders and video. We then focus on the repeal of Net Neutrality and what this could mean for the future of the Internet. Huawei follows as we learn more about the possible launch time frame of the P11. Then we talk about Samsung and LG as both companies don’t seem to be offering anything great for CES 2018. We end today’s show talking about how Apple is now offering deals for shipping and alternatives to get devices easier this holiday season.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Apple offers free next-day delivery on December 22, two-hour delivery for $9

– Samsung and LG have mid-range phones planned for CES 2018 announcements

– Huawei P11 hinted to come up in Q1, likely MWC 2018

– FCC’s Pai, Carr, Reilly lead party-line vote to dismantle Title II protections for ISPs; net neutrality at risk

– Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ renders confirm familiar designs, highlight key differences