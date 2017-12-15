Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 X 99AVANT Special Edition costs $1,828

Contents
Advertisement

OnePlus isn’t the only one collaborating with chic design brands to give their phones sleeker looks — Samsung is now joining in by bringing out boutique group 99AVANT to create the Galaxy Note 8 X 99AVANT Special Edition.

What’s most unique about the design, which will only have 99 units produced, isn’t about the phone, but of the case and the software. From animalistic ink brush strokes to more modernistic work environments, the scenes pictured here are apparently just 99 of a kind.

The phone itself is a standard Galaxy Note 8 with 256GB of storage. The whole kit and kaboodle will cost the equivalent of $1,828 in (where else but) Korea.

Samsung isn’t one shy from a mind meld with other brands, like DC Comics’s Batman for the Galaxy S7 edge.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phandroid
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
99AVANT, Design, Galaxy Note 8, Korea, News, Pricing, Samsung, special edition
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.