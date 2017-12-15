OnePlus isn’t the only one collaborating with chic design brands to give their phones sleeker looks — Samsung is now joining in by bringing out boutique group 99AVANT to create the Galaxy Note 8 X 99AVANT Special Edition.

What’s most unique about the design, which will only have 99 units produced, isn’t about the phone, but of the case and the software. From animalistic ink brush strokes to more modernistic work environments, the scenes pictured here are apparently just 99 of a kind.

The phone itself is a standard Galaxy Note 8 with 256GB of storage. The whole kit and kaboodle will cost the equivalent of $1,828 in (where else but) Korea.

Samsung isn’t one shy from a mind meld with other brands, like DC Comics’s Batman for the Galaxy S7 edge.