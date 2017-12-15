Now that it’s crystal clear Synaptics wasn’t talking about the Samsung Galaxy S9 when teasing a CES 2018 demo of the world’s first “full-production” phone with in-display fingerprint recognition, you may have lost all your excitement for the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show.

But fret not, as the GS9 duo and LG G7 announcements of February or March will likely be preceded by January launches of Samsung’s upper mid-range Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus, as well as LG’s low to mid-end K10 (2018).

That’s obviously in addition to already unveiled laptops from both companies, which will definitely be exhibited and further detailed in Las Vegas in a few weeks. The Galaxy A8+ is also no big secret, with its oft-leaked specifications practically set in stone now by Korean media.

ET News sure seems to know a lot about the LG K10 (2018) too, although technically, the 5.3-incher hasn’t been officially announced just yet. Sharper than the 2017 edition, with Full HD screen resolution in tow, the 2018 budget-friendly release reportedly packs an unnamed 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage space.

Interestingly enough, the K10 (2018) is expected to be thinner than the already thin 7.9mm K10 (2017), while somehow also featuring a larger 3,000mAh battery. There should be a fingerprint reader mounted on the new K10’s back, LG Pay support, a 13MP main camera, 5MP selfie shooter, and even built-in FM radio functionality for emergency situations.

Samsung’s revised A-series devices and LG’s K-series upgrade are primarily headed for markets like South America, India and of course South Korea. Pricing remains under wraps for the time being.