Online Apple Pay purchases can garner $5 iTunes Gift Cards
Apple isn’t just turning the keys on the delivery trucks in time for Santa’s sleigh, but it’s also dropping little gift cards all over the place for its mobile payments customers.
From December 14th (today) through the 21st, Apple Pay users in the United States can go online, buy something and then get a $5 gift card for the App Store and the iTunes Stores. Customers can get one card per retailer during the period and with 20 participating brands, there’s $100 up for grabs in the digital world — though what you’ll buy on each of these sites can be questioned.
Here are the brands:
- 1-800FLOWERS.com
- Abercrombie & Fitch
- Bonobos
- Cole Haan
- eBags
- Express
- Fanatics
- Fancy
- Hayneedle.com
- JCPenney
- Jet
- Kenneth Cole
- Kiehl’s
- Macy’s
- Reef
- Stockpile
- Tumi
- Warby Parker
- Wayfair
- Wish
