The iTunes app for Windows 10 will not arrive by the end of the year.

Apple had promised that it would provide the app for users of its mobile devices who just happen to favor a Surface Laptop or one of the future Always Connected PCs that run Windows 10 S — it only runs applications off of the Windows Store and not most traditionally formatted programs — by the end of 2017.

“We have been working with Microsoft to deliver the full iTunes experience to our customers and we need a little more time to get it right,” an Apple spokesperson told ZDNet.

No word from either side on when iTunes will get to the Windows Store, but we do know that Spotify is already there while Apple also has delays on the hardware side with respect to its HomePod.