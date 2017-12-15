Huawei P11 hinted to come up in Q1, likely MWC 2018
Huawei may be settling into a more predictable, stable pattern that could run right up against its competition with its flagship releases. On the heels of its rumored run at the US market with the Mate 10 that will be publicized at CES 2018, we could see the next P-series device come out at MWC 2018.
WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt reports that the company said that some products all about camera and AI abilities would be released in the first quarter, the same timeframe as last year’s P10.
So the Huawei P11 seems to be a Q1 2018 thing (again). We were just promised “exciting new products” with a focus on camera and AI for Q1 at a local german Huawei Xmas event. Could be MWC like the P10.
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 15, 2017
Because a Christmas party is the best place to make news, right?
Anyways, Quandt contributes the launch of the Huawei P11 at MWC as a possibility edging against Samsung’s supposed pre-show event for the Galaxy S9. It’s a natural guess, but we’re still left wondering what the Huawei PCE exactly is and whether that is the P11 itself…