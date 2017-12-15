Android

Google’s Tango AR program ending in March with a total of two phones

When you enter a Google search for “Tango phones,” the first result you’ll find is Google’s official site for Tango, its hardware effort for a proprietary augmented reality mobile hardware ecosystem. The site does not exist anymore — clicking through will get you a 404 error.

The news has come that Google is killing off Tango, formerly called Project Tango in favor of furthering development with ARCore — a second developer preview is on the way for the new platform which does not rely on a special array of hardware, but a mix of device- and server-based protocols acting as an AR platform for Android devices on Java, Unity and Unreal engine apps and web interfaces.

In other words, ARCore make room for a whole lot more with the processing power of a single camera.

Phone Scoop reports that support will wind down through to when the project officially ends on March 1.

