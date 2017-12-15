Android

Amazon brings back Chromecast, Apple TV — will YouTube come back to Fire TV?

When Google complained that Amazon wouldn’t sell its newer Nest and any of his Chromecast products on its site, it was used as the leverage for removing YouTube compatibility on the Echo Show and Fire TV. That refusal to stock Google’s products has been a long-standing one and it wasn’t just Google alone — Apple TV products weren’t welcome on the marketplace as well.

Well, Amazon has taken the first steps towards replenishing those products by listing the Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra on its site, but not having any stock available at the moment. The same goes for the 4th-gen Apple TV and Apple TV 4K. The Nest Dropcam, one of the big names on Google’s hitlist, is now on sale on the site, though the Nest Secure has yet to appear.

The company said in a statement to CNET that it is “assorting Apple TV and Chromecast” at its warehouses, but declined to offer more context. A Google rep said that it hopes to “reach an agreement” to resolve its issues soon. That could mean bringing YouTube back before Fire TV users lose out on it from the new year.

Via
iMore
Source
CNET
Posted In
Android, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Amazon, Apple, apple tv, chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, Dropcam, Echo Show, Fire TV, Google, Nest, Nest Secure, YouTube
