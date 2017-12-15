25 percent off Moto Mods at Best Buy for a limited time

So, you recently bought a Moto Z phone, huh? Maybe you got a free Moto Mod to go with it, but you haven’t really thought much to budget for more of them to truly experience modularity.

Best Buy is taking one step to get bought-in consumers on-board with 25 percent percent discounts across the board — from the $40 Moto Style Shell Case with Wireless Charging all the way to the $300 360 Camera, all those prices have been cut by one-quarter. Even the new Polaroid Insta-Share Printer is $50 off to $149.99. The Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa is $37.50 off at $112.49.

There are 13 eligible Mods for discount at the big box retailer and the link to that is below the story. These will work with the Moto Z or Moto Z2 Force or any of the other three in the series available.