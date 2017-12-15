Android

25 percent off Moto Mods at Best Buy for a limited time

Contents
Advertisement

So, you recently bought a Moto Z phone, huh? Maybe you got a free Moto Mod to go with it, but you haven’t really thought much to budget for more of them to truly experience modularity.

Best Buy is taking one step to get bought-in consumers on-board with 25 percent percent discounts across the board — from the $40 Moto Style Shell Case with Wireless Charging all the way to the $300 360 Camera, all those prices have been cut by one-quarter. Even the new Polaroid Insta-Share Printer is $50 off to $149.99. The Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa is $37.50 off at $112.49.

There are 13 eligible Mods for discount at the big box retailer and the link to that is below the story. These will work with the Moto Z or Moto Z2 Force or any of the other three in the series available.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
AndroidGuys
Source
Best Buy
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
accessories, Deals, discounts, Moto Mods, Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Motorola, News
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.