Android

Xiaomi Mi A1 turns red, gets Android Oreo beta

Contents
Advertisement

Xiaomi’s first Android One phone, the Mi A1, continues to evolve and gain personality as it not only scores the first beta round for Android Oreo, but it also gets a new color, too.

It’s been over a week since the company started recruiting testers for its stock Android 8.0 image — stock Android being one of the key facets of the Android One program besides affordability — and we now finally get to see the 1.1GB update pass through. It has the December 1 patch level, so we know that security’s an appreciated aspect. First reports from the MIUI forums claim that dual-SIM functionality is barely there, but we suspect it will be just one of quite a few bugs that will need to be ironed out if Xiaomi is to push the official update out before the end of the year.

And if you happen to be interested in the device and are in Indonesia, you can pick one up for yourself in a ravishing Special Edition Red. No, it’s not a (PRODUCT)RED thing Apple likes to do, but it does go along with smartphone manufacturers’ recent obsession with red. That color is available at its usual Rp 3.099.000,- price.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
Phandroid
Source
Xiaomi
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android One, Android Oreo, Beta, Color, Design, indonesia, Mi A1, News, software updates, Stock Android, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.