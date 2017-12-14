Xiaomi Mi A1 turns red, gets Android Oreo beta
Xiaomi’s first Android One phone, the Mi A1, continues to evolve and gain personality as it not only scores the first beta round for Android Oreo, but it also gets a new color, too.
It’s been over a week since the company started recruiting testers for its stock Android 8.0 image — stock Android being one of the key facets of the Android One program besides affordability — and we now finally get to see the 1.1GB update pass through. It has the December 1 patch level, so we know that security’s an appreciated aspect. First reports from the MIUI forums claim that dual-SIM functionality is barely there, but we suspect it will be just one of quite a few bugs that will need to be ironed out if Xiaomi is to push the official update out before the end of the year.
And if you happen to be interested in the device and are in Indonesia, you can pick one up for yourself in a ravishing Special Edition Red. No, it’s not a (PRODUCT)RED thing Apple likes to do, but it does go along with smartphone manufacturers’ recent obsession with red. That color is available at its usual Rp 3.099.000,- price.