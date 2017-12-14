The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show isn’t technically set to begin for three more weeks, but it’s never too early to start building excitement around new products headed for Las Vegas exhibition stands.

If Samsung indeed plans to preview the Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones in January, which still seems highly unlikely, there won’t be much spotlight left for the company’s rehashed ultraportable Windows laptops.

It thus makes perfect sense for the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 (2018) to be unveiled today ahead of commercial launches in Korea later this same month, followed by US expansions in the first quarter of the new year.

Oddly enough, while the May 2017-announced Notebook 9 Pro wielded a productivity-enhancing S Pen in both 13 and 15-inch variants, there’s only one new stylus-sporting configuration. It’s a pretty versatile and powerful one, though, with a 360-degree hinge allowing you to rotate the keyboard behind the 13.3-inch “RealViewTouch” display, 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processing muscle, up to 16GB RAM, and a maximum of 512GB storage.

The 13.3 and 15-inch Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) are slightly more traditional, lacking both S Pen support and any sort of flexibility in terms of usage modes. On the decidedly bright side, they can accommodate up to 1TB data on solid-state drives, also packing Samsung’s “largest and most powerful battery placed inside a notebook”, at 75Wh capacity.

The larger model will even be offered with optional discreet NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, as well as all the ports you could ever need, including Thunderbolt 3 technology, a pair of USB 3.0s, a USB 2.0, HDMI, and a microSD slot.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and all three Notebook 9 (2018) versions rock “Metal12” premium magnesium aluminum designs with razor-thin screen bezels and snazzy color options including Light Titan, Titan Silver and Crush White. All in all, the specs are great… save for the Full HD display resolution of the entire upgraded Notebook 9 family. Expect US pricing info at CES 2018.