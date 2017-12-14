Microsoft set a pretty high bar with that killer Surface Pro bundle offer from last week, but the company’s “12 Days of Deals” jubilee continues today with a promotion that’s only slightly less compelling.

It’s more inclusive, though, letting buyers of all new Surface Pro configurations save a decent $200 off the 2-in-1 family’s list prices. That means the most affordable model now sets you back a measly $599, down from a $799 MSRP, at least for the next few hours.

Your six Benjamins will get you modest Intel Core m3 processing power, but also a respectable 128GB SSD and 4GB RAM. Next up, you can pay $799 instead of $999 for a Core i5 variant with the same aforementioned solid-state storage and random-access memory counts. Or upgrade to 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD at $1,099.

Finally, Core i7 versions range from $1,399 to $2,499 today only, with the former including a 256GB solid-state drive and 8 gigs of memory, $1,999 covering twice those numbers, and that small $2,500 fortune being enough for a whopping 1TB SSD in combination with 16GB RAM.

Coincidentally, the same exact deals are offered by Best Buy in addition to the US Microsoft Store as the former’s top doorbuster for the day, with a couple of notable exceptions. BB has no discounts on the entry-level Core m3 Surface Pro config, selling however the $799 Core i5/128GB SSD/4GB RAM variant with a black Type Cover bundled in.

One particular Surface Laptop configuration is also on special sale at Best Buy today only, packing the same i5 processor, 4GB memory and 128GB solid-state drive at $779 with a nice Surface Arc Mouse bundled in. That’s a massive $370 discount overall, mind you.