LG gram 2018 series laptops coming to CES with durability, big batteries
Since we’re so keen on giving you the most easily movable things in portable computing, why not add in the LG gram series? This lineup touts sub-kilogram weights and top-tier Windows 10 performance at competitive prices.
Well, LG is now pre-announcing its new 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15.6-inch models that will debut at CES 2018, pointing out 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 silicon, an SSD expansion slot, DTS Headphone:X technology to give in-line 11.1 surround sound at 1.5W and an improved IPS touch display. Other I/O includes Thunderbolt 3, a fingerprint reader.
While the 15.6-inch model comes in at 1.095 kilograms, the 14-incher is 993 grams and the 13.3-incher at 961 grams. All models are made of Nano Carbon Magnesium alloy are rated MIL-STD 810G to resist drops, pressure and extreme temperature. And yet, each device will also get a 72Wh battery, good enough for between 19 and 22.5 hours of benchmarked use.
We’ll be taking a look at these beasts to see if the hype really has their backs on the ground at CES.