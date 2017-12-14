Since we’re so keen on giving you the most easily movable things in portable computing, why not add in the LG gram series? This lineup touts sub-kilogram weights and top-tier Windows 10 performance at competitive prices.

Well, LG is now pre-announcing its new 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15.6-inch models that will debut at CES 2018, pointing out 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 silicon, an SSD expansion slot, DTS Headphone:X technology to give in-line 11.1 surround sound at 1.5W and an improved IPS touch display. Other I/O includes Thunderbolt 3, a fingerprint reader.

While the 15.6-inch model comes in at 1.095 kilograms, the 14-incher is 993 grams and the 13.3-incher at 961 grams. All models are made of Nano Carbon Magnesium alloy are rated MIL-STD 810G to resist drops, pressure and extreme temperature. And yet, each device will also get a 72Wh battery, good enough for between 19 and 22.5 hours of benchmarked use.

We’ll be taking a look at these beasts to see if the hype really has their backs on the ground at CES.