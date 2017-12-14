Android

iPhone X in top searches of 2017, Essential Phone sales & more – Pockentow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent news that in 2017 the iPhone X and iPhone 8 were among the top 3 in search around the world. Then we talk about how Samsung will lose market share, as opposed to Apple and Huawei that are actually growing. The Essential Phone doesn’t seem to be growing according to app download stats. We then talk about the iMac Pro and its insane price tag. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Fitbit Ionic.

Stories:
Fitbit Ionic smartwatch gets its first outright discount, from $300 to $270 nationwide
iMac Pro pricing ranges from $4,999 to $13,199, with several ‘recommended configurations’ in-between
Essential Camera app downloads hint at roughly 50,000 Essential Phone sales so far
Samsung will probably lose some 2018 smartphone market share, unlike Apple or Huawei
Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X were among Google’s top three 2017 global searches

